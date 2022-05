So recently Air France decided to issue lots of new shares, to raise money, making its stock price plummet on the Paris exchance by more than 60%:

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AF.PA?p=AF.PA&.tsrc=fin-srch

However a similar change in stock price is not reflected by its US listed ADR, that has fallen by only about 20%:

https://www.google.com/finance/quote/AFLYY:OTCMKTS

Can someone explain this discrepancy?