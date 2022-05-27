0
  • We have a startup with 3 initial share holders, sharing 10,000 shares divided 2500/3700 and 3800.
  • We want to get things in order now for investment and pre-emptively create an option pool for employees.
  • We currently envisage letting a % goto investment.

How exactly are shares split up when people "buy in" as it does not seem logical to recall existing certificates to issue new ones.

Scenario: An investor agrees to invest an amount of money in return for 10% of the company.

Assuming new shares are issued to award the investor 10% this makes it improbable that everyone is going to get exactly the share % they expect.

For example:

  • Today there are 10000 shares
  • To calculate the new qty of shares we assume 10000 is 90% so: (10000/90)*100 = 11111.11
  • It is not possible to issue .11 of a share (at least in the UK)

So, what typically happens here?

Improve this question
New contributor
John is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

That's up to you, your investor, and the agreement you come to.

Most likely, you and the investor would agree that

  • The company will issue x new shares
  • The investor will purchase those x new shares for y dollars

You and the investor would then do the math and decide whether x should be 11,111 or 11,112 shares depending on whether you want the new investor to have slightly more than 10% ownership or slightly less than 10% ownership. Depending on the investor, your agreement could get quite involved-- the investor could demand a non-dilution clause, for example, so that subsequent rounds of investment doesn't decrease his 10% ownership or the investor could have the right to buy additional shares in the future at the current price or at the future price.

But this is completely up to you and the investor to negotiate. The investor could buy shares from the existing owners rather than having the company produce new shares. That puts the investment in the owner's pocket rather than into the business so it's not great for growing the business. But it may be good if one owner wants to step away partially or completely or wants to limit his or her exposure.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

John is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.