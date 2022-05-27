- We have a startup with 3 initial share holders, sharing 10,000 shares divided 2500/3700 and 3800.
- We want to get things in order now for investment and pre-emptively create an option pool for employees.
- We currently envisage letting a % goto investment.
How exactly are shares split up when people "buy in" as it does not seem logical to recall existing certificates to issue new ones.
Scenario: An investor agrees to invest an amount of money in return for 10% of the company.
Assuming new shares are issued to award the investor 10% this makes it improbable that everyone is going to get exactly the share % they expect.
For example:
- Today there are 10000 shares
- To calculate the new qty of shares we assume 10000 is 90% so: (10000/90)*100 = 11111.11
- It is not possible to issue .11 of a share (at least in the UK)
So, what typically happens here?