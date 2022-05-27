That's up to you, your investor, and the agreement you come to.

Most likely, you and the investor would agree that

The company will issue x new shares

The investor will purchase those x new shares for y dollars

You and the investor would then do the math and decide whether x should be 11,111 or 11,112 shares depending on whether you want the new investor to have slightly more than 10% ownership or slightly less than 10% ownership. Depending on the investor, your agreement could get quite involved-- the investor could demand a non-dilution clause, for example, so that subsequent rounds of investment doesn't decrease his 10% ownership or the investor could have the right to buy additional shares in the future at the current price or at the future price.

But this is completely up to you and the investor to negotiate. The investor could buy shares from the existing owners rather than having the company produce new shares. That puts the investment in the owner's pocket rather than into the business so it's not great for growing the business. But it may be good if one owner wants to step away partially or completely or wants to limit his or her exposure.