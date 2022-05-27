If i earn money in forex does this anyone from otherside loses money like in stock market. In stock market when we earn someone lose. And if we lose, to whom does that money go?
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If i earn money in forex does this anyone from otherside loses money like in stock market. In stock market when we earn someone lose. And if we lose, to whom does that money go?