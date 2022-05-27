I am trying to better understand the difference or similarity among the following terms:

Secured/Unsecured Debt Security Interests

For example, when I hear the term secured debt, I immediately think about mortgages. The homebuyer purchases a home and puts down 20%, but the bank finances the rest. It is secured debt since the bank can take the home away from the homebuyer in case of personal bankruptcy or continued no payment.

When I think about unsecured debt, it reminds me of the junk mails offering me a line of credit based on my wage or credit score. Technically, this doesn't sound unsecured, because if I don't make good on payments, debt collectors will infiltrate my bank account, furniture at home, and et cetra.

My questions are:

(1) What is the difference or similarity between the secured debt and security interests? What are some real-life examples that demonstrate the clear difference or similarity?

(2) Is there an equivalent term for unsecured debt in interests (e.g. unsecured interests)?