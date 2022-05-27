I asked this earlier today but it was incorrectly closed as a duplicate of another question which did not actually answer mine. So re-asking...

I understand that Roth IRAs allow withdrawing your contributions before age 59 1/2 with no penalty.

At my old job I had a Roth 401k, but my employer's match went to a Traditional 401k, and I'd like to do a rollover to an IRA. I think when my Roth 401k rolls over to my Roth IRA, the Roth 401k's contributions/earnings split will carry over to the Roth IRA and thus my Roth 401k's contributions could later be withdrawn before age 59 1/2 with no penalty (but not my Roth 401k's earnings).

But what about the employer's contributions in my Traditional 401k? After rollover, will those count as "contributions" in my Roth IRA that I could withdraw before 59 1/2, or will they count as "earnings" since I didn't contribute them myself?