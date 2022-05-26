I'm working in my checkbook register in gnucash.

The column headings are in green, with black vertical lines separating them.

The black vertical lines between

Date and Num, Num and Description, and Description and Transfer

are all normal width.

The line between Transfer and Deposit is darker. I think the 'Reconcile' column is hiding in there.

The line between Deposit and Balance is actually two lines. The Withdrawal column is hiding between them, I'm pretty sure.

No matter how I drag the lines around, I can't get the Withdrawal and Reconcile columns to be displayed again. I closed the register and reopened it.

I closed the app and reopened it.

I double clicked Balance. No help there.

I'm going to try to change my screen resolution.

I'm on Windows 11.

How do I get the columns to reappear again?

Thank you.