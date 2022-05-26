If for example, I invest in an ETF for the S&P 500 or USD Treasury Bond ETF, from the UK with £1000, will this automatically be converted into USD? Then if USD grows stronger against GBP, will this mean my investment appears to grow stronger to me (since I'll always be viewing my investments in GBP), even if the S&P 500 hasn't grown in USD?
It depends on what you buy:
if you buy an USD ETF, you pay in USD, and when you sell, you get USD. Either you have to convert your money, or your broker does it for you. Any gains or losses at the currency exchange are yours.
if you buy a derived asset provided by your broker, it could be traded in your currency. Typically, any exchange rate changes would reflect in the assets price, and your broker will take some fee for providing the derivate service.
The former is much more common.