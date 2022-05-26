Some companies buy back their shares at a higher price. What is the benefit to the company.

Let's assume that you aren't talking about a situation where Company B or rich person C is trying to take over company A.

This is just company A buying back shares of company A.

In this case they believe that in x months or years they will be able to sell those shares for higher price compared to the price today.

They also do this as a way to spend some of their cash. They believe that the best use of their cash is to buy their shares. They aren't interested in expanding their production facilities, or pouring more money into research and development, or buying another company. Of course if they change their mind in a couple of years, they can always sell those shares again.

They can also view the repurchasing of the shares as a dividend for their current shareholders. Some will sell because they can lock in their profits. In addition The smaller number of shares in circulation makes them more valuable.

Sometimes they also do this to project confidence that the company is stronger then the market currently believes. If potential shareholders believe this also, the price will rise.