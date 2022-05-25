This month the TerraUSD stablecoin and associated Luna reserve cryptocurrency crashed and lost most of its value. About $45 billion in market capitalization vanished within a week.

Apparently there was some sort of sell-off, but then TerraUSD was supposed to be a stablecoin, being pegged to the dollar via a complex algorithmic relationship. That relationship must have failed.

How has it failed? Can anyone describe, how the pegging of the Terra stablecoin to the dollar was supposed to work and why it suddenly stopped working? How fragile was this pegging of a cryptocurrency to a more traditional currency?

I guess that different currencies can ultimately never be pegged perfectly and a stablecoin is a bit of a misnomer, but maybe this mechanism here was always just some kind of fraud / very fragile and easily to break.