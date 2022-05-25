I was creating python model of hypothetical stock with market cap MC having S outstanding shares whose current price is CP . the intention was to create a chart for technical analysis and understand the support and resistance. However, I'm stuck how to set the price CP . For that I want to understand IPO of a company.

Question

There is a company C who is going to be listed but before listing OS shares are being offered at $P_{intial}$ now here I want to understand what factors will decide it's listing price. As, I have seen sometimes listing can give you negative returns.

Let say LIC offered it's shares at price of 904 now it was seen listing was less than of 904 but I've also seen some stocks for which listing was greater than price offered in IPO.