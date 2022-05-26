I would like to ask you why many companies show them Revenue TTM as an indicator of performance during the year rather than to see the YTD or Quarter to Quarter comparison?

What information can give me TTM?

I mean, if I am calculating TTM now Q2 2022, in the calculation I am still including Q3 and Q4 2021, and especially now after COVID, many companies had significant Revenue in 2021 compared to 2019. So doing TTM I am using as indicator Q3|Q4 that maybe it is over-performed respect the reality, so giving me distorted information at the moment. So why do companies show TTM?