Here's my scenario and how the 30/60 day purchase and holding periods affect a wash sale.

Purchased - 4/5/22 100 shares AAPL 4/6. 100 shares AAPL 4/6. 300 shares AAPL

On 4/21 - I sold 300 shares lot at a loss. It's a wash Sale. So I read Schwabs info on Wash sales. Figured I could wait the 30 day window after the sale - and or any adjusted time frame - and let that loss stand on its own. Then I could sell the other lots as a loss, and that process would repeat - if I wanted to go this way. However, what Schwab has explained, is that the disallowed loss is added to my lots and will be there forever (its allotted to a lot of stock) until I sell it for a gain or loss. Also, I wanted to continue to trade the stock daily, but any loss will be added to the disallowed loss until it's absorbed. So any loss is compounded with the loss of the wash sale.

So, I can only day trade it if it's going to be a gain trade. And I can sell my earlier lots at a loss in the marketplace, along with the wash sale disallowed loss amount added to that loss. To make it worse - I own longer held APPL, and any of those older lot sales would still have the disallowed loss added until absorbed.

So I'm writing this to A)Share with people this scenario in case it applies to them. B) If anyone has a strategy that might mitigate the disallowed loss.

If I ever read/write disallowed loss again, it will be too soon. Wash sales bite. I understand why the Gov did this. But I wish they were clever enough to figure out another way to let the loss of the trade stand on its own. Not being able to day trade or get back into the stock, or sell older lots seems like it's not fair to the marketplace, the company your trading in and your sanity. I'm not trying to avoid the tax after all. Thanks for reading.