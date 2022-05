Some stablecoins (a type of cryptocurrency) try to tie their value to another currency. For example, the TerraUSD stablecoin was pegged to the U.S. dollar, at least it was before it collapsed last week. It has been reported that TerraUSD investors lost tens of billions of dollars in the crash.

My question is why would anyone invest in something that's supposed to be tied to a currency like the U.S. dollar? Wouldn't that be akin to keeping a pile of physical U.S. dollar bills under your mattress?