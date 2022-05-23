Recently I spoke with a bank about opening an account. As usual, overdraft protection was mentioned. The banker informed me that the account has overdraft protection and it cannot be disabled. When I asked the banker to clarify, they informed me that when I attempt to spend more money than is present in my account, the bank would allow it to go into negative balance, charge me an overdraft fee, and charge interest on the overdrawn balance after some time. I inquired about disabling this feature, so that overdrafts become denied, and the banker informed me that this was not possible, and I was expected to check my balance before using my debit card to make sure I have enough funds.

This was very surprising to me. It used to be that accounts would have overdraft protection enabled by default, so the savvy customer would know to ask to disable them. In recent years, the regulators have taken note of the issue and decided to protect the non-savvy as well, by requiring the overdraft protection to be opt-in. But I have never heard of overdraft protection being forced on the customer.

In present day United States, are banks allowed to require customers to enable overdraft protection for personal accounts?