I'm looking for a free REST API / python lib API / js lib that given a target exchange, returns a list of all stocks tickers and names in it. The exchange can be stocks or crypto currency exchange.

These are the options I've found:

  1. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/download-list-of-all-stock-symbols-using-this-python-package-12937073b25

cons: it doesn't include crypto exchanges not Japan for example. https://stock-symbol.herokuapp.com/market_index_list

From my understanding Google-finance knows to return data about a given stock but not list the stocks of a market.

I care more about the name list, rather the historical data.

  1. https://www.alphavantage.co/documentation/

cons: It brings data per stock/currency but not list all stocks in an exchange.

