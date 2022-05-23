I'm looking for a free REST API / python lib API / js lib that given a target exchange, returns a list of all stocks tickers and names in it. The exchange can be stocks or crypto currency exchange.

These are the options I've found:

cons: it doesn't include crypto exchanges not Japan for example. https://stock-symbol.herokuapp.com/market_index_list

From my understanding Google-finance knows to return data about a given stock but not list the stocks of a market.

I care more about the name list, rather the historical data.

cons: It brings data per stock/currency but not list all stocks in an exchange.