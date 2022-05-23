Many places claim that I must pay estimated tax, preferrably in equal installments, throughout the year. There are two weird issues around this that I am trying to make sense of.

My tax situation is that I mostly rely on employer withholdings, but I have to pay extra for the additional income, which is uneven throughout the year.

What prevents me from paying the entire estimated tax on Jan 15, 2023, if I make sure I hit 90% of the total 2022 tax (or 100% of 2021 tax, whichever is smaller)? Like, quarters 1,2,3 - zero, quarter 4: top it up to 90%. Per form 2210, I would not owe any penalty then. Are there some additional instructions by which the IRS will get me? Is it true that with equal payments, I can be hit with substantial underpayment penalty if I miss the 90% threshold even by a little bit. The 2nd quarter is actually 2 months, but I am expected to pay 3 months worth of taxes. Here's how it works.

My (fictional) total tax liability for 2022: $24,000 a year. $2,000 a month. The employer withholds: $1,700 a month. To avoid the penalty I must pay: $1,800 a month Estimated tax to avoid the penalty: $100 a month $300 per quarter. Estimated tax actually paid: $299 per quarter.

For the 1st quarter (Jan-Mar) all looks logical:

Required tax: $6,000 Amount to avoid the penalty: $5,400 Employee withholding 3 months: $5,100 Estimated tax: $299 Underpayment: $1, not a big deal

But for the 2nd "quarter" (Apr-May):