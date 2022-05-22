I've been living abroad for 2 years and work as an expat independent contractor. A friend is willing to open a bank account, on his name, exclusively for my use - so my client will send payments to that bank, and once I return to US, I'll retrieve the money.

As far as I know, 1) I can claim up to $100k tax exemption as such a contractor, and - using my friend's account this way, 2) gift tax kicks in past a certain amount, and 3) it increases my friend's (who has no other income) odds of being audited. Questions:

Since I can exempt my own tax, can I also exempt the gift tax? Are there any other legal/financial considerations?

I agree that generally this trust setup is a terrible idea, but let's put that aside.