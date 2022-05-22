0

I've been living abroad for 2 years and work as an expat independent contractor. A friend is willing to open a bank account, on his name, exclusively for my use - so my client will send payments to that bank, and once I return to US, I'll retrieve the money.

As far as I know, 1) I can claim up to $100k tax exemption as such a contractor, and - using my friend's account this way, 2) gift tax kicks in past a certain amount, and 3) it increases my friend's (who has no other income) odds of being audited. Questions:

  1. Since I can exempt my own tax, can I also exempt the gift tax?
  2. Are there any other legal/financial considerations?

I agree that generally this trust setup is a terrible idea, but let's put that aside.

Improve this question
New contributor
user5656 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • Is "a friend" a real, flesh-and-blood person, or someone you've "met" online and who suggested this idea? If the latter it screams "scam" (and even if it's real, it sounds dodgy: if you're earning the money, there's no "gift" involved, as far as I can see).
    – TripeHound
    1 hour ago
  • @TripeHound A decade-old friend, yes. I looked this up, and some results suggested simply transferring money counts as a gift? Is there a source that says it's not so if I earned the money? (I guess it doesn't count as "transfer" if client-to-friend, but he'll eventually transfer it to me)
    – user5656
    1 hour ago
  • Can't quote anything off the top of my head, but as I understand it, tax is essentially due as you earn the money. If the money spends some time in someone else's account, that is irrelevant for tax purposes.
    – TripeHound
    39 mins ago
  • @TripeHound Then can't anyone argue they already paid tax so transferring to anyone else shouldn't be taxed, so gift tax never applicable? I can see no extra tax on client-to-friend, but friend-to-me?
    – user5656
    31 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user5656 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.