I have an online virtual debit card which was provided from a company as a refund.

To all intents and purposes, this is indistinguishable from a physical card but I've yet to find anywhere online where I can use for part payment so how to you spend the exact amount left on the card?

I had thought about topping up by an amount so that I could spend the exact amount on my next purchase but that is not an option nor is sending to a bank.

By not spending the exact amount, I'll be liable for inactivity fees and just having any money sitting there doing nothing is not benefiting me but more likely will the issuing company...