Options beginner here.

I'm aware of three popular ways to select strike prices for Iron Condor.

Select strikes such that they are equidistant from the CMP. Select strikes such that the they form a delta neutral Iron Condor. Select strikes having similar premium on both sides.

Which out of these should I choose and why?

The biggest question I have is that if I choose the strikes which are equidistant from the CMP, the put options are going to be of a higher value than the call options. So, in case if the price goes down, will the put options change with a similar rate as the call options would have in case the price would've gone up? If not, then I can choose this approach. If yes, then I'll have to go for either the second or third approach.