0

I was reading this question about The Millionaire Next Door, after recently finishing the book myself. I remember that the book warned against living in a "High Status Neighborhood," in keeping with the theme that many millionaires became rich by spending less.

This confuses me, because as far as I can tell, paying a mortgage in an area with more expensive homes tends to yield more equity for you as a homeowner. I know they mention that the purchase price of a home should be no more than twice one's annual income... but if I'm following this rule and still living in a "high status neighborhood," am I doing something wrong? How can I calculate the tradeoff between having a cheaper mortgage payment and owning a more valuable home?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.