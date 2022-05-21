I was reading this question about The Millionaire Next Door, after recently finishing the book myself. I remember that the book warned against living in a "High Status Neighborhood," in keeping with the theme that many millionaires became rich by spending less.

This confuses me, because as far as I can tell, paying a mortgage in an area with more expensive homes tends to yield more equity for you as a homeowner. I know they mention that the purchase price of a home should be no more than twice one's annual income... but if I'm following this rule and still living in a "high status neighborhood," am I doing something wrong? How can I calculate the tradeoff between having a cheaper mortgage payment and owning a more valuable home?