0

Someone close to me operates a small business, and has been doing their banking through a relatively young fintech startup which advertises "full-stack business banking". Recently, with only seven business days of advance notice, the "bank" announced that until a to-be-determined time later this year, they would no longer be providing their customers the ability to deposit checks.

To me, this feels like a very fundamental service that I would expect any banking product to offer, which brought me to this question: are there are any minimal services which a company is required to offer to be able to call themselves a bank within the United States?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.