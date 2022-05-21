Someone close to me operates a small business, and has been doing their banking through a relatively young fintech startup which advertises "full-stack business banking". Recently, with only seven business days of advance notice, the "bank" announced that until a to-be-determined time later this year, they would no longer be providing their customers the ability to deposit checks.

To me, this feels like a very fundamental service that I would expect any banking product to offer, which brought me to this question: are there are any minimal services which a company is required to offer to be able to call themselves a bank within the United States?