I handle my credit like this:

Pay for everything possible with 0% APR accounts. Put at least an identical amount into an interest-bearing account. Pay off the card when I want to maximize my credit score.

The benefit of this is that I'm able to achieve better interest than any credit card would yield in rewards, so it's the optimal way to make the best use of credit cards, where interest is concerned.

The drawback comes from the lack of immediacy in credit score updates. For example, I've seen my credit score go up 120 points over one month, using this technique.

I'm very unimpressed with the inability of the system to accurately judge creditworthiness when employing this strategy. Is there something that can be done, to eliminate associated score volatility?