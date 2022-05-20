0

I have health insurance, supplemental AD&D thru my company, short-term and long-term disability.

I have private small supplemental IDI as well.

If one were to fall ill with cancer or experience infarction, while laid off, what insurance covers such a disabling event? And would such an insurance provide coverage while unemployed?

I believe if one suffers short or long term disability due to a motor vehicle accident there exists specific coverage types available in one's vehicle insurance policy that could cover this scenario?

I am specifically interested in disabling events vs events that maim or cause death.

Country: USA State: CT

You will need to read your policies carefully. If you're laid off, COBRA allows you keeping your employer-sponsored plans - at your own expense. So you can keep coverage while looking for another job. However, disability insurance usually covers lost income (or part of it), and if you suffer disabling event while unemployed one might claim that you lost no income.

