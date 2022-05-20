In Jan 2022, I got hired to work (remotely, living in USA) as a senior software engineer for a non-US company that was unable to hire me as a W2 full-time employee; they required me to create an LLC (in mid Jan 2022).

We signed a contract where they pay me a fixed amount monthly. The contract is "at will" (either side could terminate for any reason), but the spirit of it is that we both want the arrangement to continue indefinitely. They wrote the contract as a 12-month agreement that automatically annually renews. Additionally, there is a financial "retention" incentive where I get a large bonus after the first year and then monthly bonuses for the following three years (for continuing to work for them).

My partner and I want to buy a house quickly. Yesterday, we found one that is a great fit at a great price. I wanted to put in an offer, but 3+ lenders I've spoken with have said that my employment situation is too unusual, even though I'm a senior software engineer making plenty of money.

They say that their "guidelines are black and white" and that I need to show tax returns and profit/loss statements for 1-2 years for my LLC.

My partner and I can't wait until March 2023 (or whenever it is that our financial statements will all be available to enable us to file taxes).

How can I find a lender who specializes in this kind of atypical case?

(Rocket Mortgage and Better.com do not.)