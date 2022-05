BH

been looking everywhere, never did taxes before, only had one job where this company gave me a 1099 NEC form [no idea what that means], and so far turbotax, h&r block, ezTaxReturn, nothing. Tried the free filing on the IRS website, but no option for the NEC form. Does the IRS just want people to only work for wages? If not, how can one simply file a 1099 NEC online for free with no hassles?