I read this from https://www.axios.com/2022/05/18/fed-mortgage-portfolio

Plus, the selling would likely push mortgage rates up further, at a time the housing industry is already starting to groan under the pressure of rising rates. Homebuilders, real estate agents, and other influential industry groups will make their unhappiness known to elected officials.

If I understand correctly, if the fed sells it's mortgage backed securities doesn't that:

remove money in circulation? lower inflation by removing money in circulation? lower the interest rate because inflation was lowered by the removing the money in circulation?

If so, it is confusing to me then how this would push mortgage rates up if mortgage rates are loosely tied to interest rates (which would go down from less money in circulation).