I'm planning on launching a business to provide voice over professional services. In professional voiceover, your name is your calling card, so my first inclination would be to simply do everything as a Sole Proprietorship. Of course, that doesn't protect me from liability, so an S-Corp or LLC seems like a better idea.

However, I'm also thinking about adopting an alias as well. Thus, my personal name would be one name a locally / regionally-focused name for better marketing would be another.

Assuming I adopt an S-Corp structure, would it be better to use my planned regional / local business name as the primary name? Or my own name?

Am I making unnecessary work for myself to do that?

  • This is really more of a business direction question than personal finance. Just a comment on liability - neither LLC nor SCorp will shield you from liability for your personal negligence.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

