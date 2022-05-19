2 hours ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Question about inflation and my idea about how to handle it. Electrical Engineer here,so please bear with me if I use non economics terminology.

So as we see the prices are going up for everything.

I intend to fight inflation by adjust my finances by ordering Pizza once every 3 weeks rather than every week. I will not be buying new sneakers from Amazon but just use the sneakers I have for a few more years. No new Gym equipment. More entertainment watching free youtube rather than pay for videos. My Samsung galaxy will not be replaced by another newer samsung galaxy. I will keep the heated blanket that I have rather than buy a new one in the fall.

Yes, my consumer lifestyle will change and I will refuse to buy 'comfort' stuff like new sneakers, a new phone, a new TV etc.

Is what I plan on doing financially wrong ? Could it come to haunt me later?