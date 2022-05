Let's say interest rates are at 2% and I buy a 10-yr bond with a face value of $1,000 and coupon of $50. The coupon rate will be $50/$1,000 = 5%.

Then, let's say that one year later interest rates increase from 2% to 6%. Does this mean that any new 10-yr bond with a face value of $1,000 will likely offer a coupon greater than $50?