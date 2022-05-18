0

Under the headline, " Dropshipping marketing costs—the biggie", this Oberlo article calculates the hypothetical cost of generating 5 Facebook sales. The math includes the idea that it would take 20,000 impressions to yield 200 page visits to a drop shipping store. From there the conversion rate would be 2.5%. 5 sales.

People in the comments pointed out that that would be at a loss. Am I missing something here? Can someone please explain to me how that would be profitable to pay 12.50 per 1000 impressions, only to to pay $250 for 20,000 impressions with the goal of accessing Facebooks 1% Click Through Rate, generating 200 unique page visits, and thusly 5 sales from a 2.5% conversion rate?

