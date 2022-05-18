I want to make my profits from music sales on bandcamp.com go directly to a charity. But to do so I need to use the charity's email address linked to their PayPal (if they have one). I wanted to donate proceeds to UNICEF, but I couldn't find their PayPal address and they won't respond to my emails asking if this is possible. And overall, I am struggling to figure out how to find a good charity for this purpose.

Is it possible to achieve this indirectly in a free, persistent, and automated way?

In general, what approach can be recommended?

The best way to set up a charity release is to create a new Artist account, and list the charity's PayPal address on the Bandcamp Profile page so that the charity can receive direct payments. We recommend checking with the charity first to ensure that they will be able to receive payments this way. If the charity does not have a PayPal account, it's also possible for you to accept the funds on their behalf, extract the money through a bank account, and send a check their way. You’ll find a detailed history of your sales in your Sales Report.

https://get.bandcamp.help/hc/en-us/articles/360049548773-How-do-I-set-up-a-charity-release-