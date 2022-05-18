Hello I wrote a program that tries to calculate the profitability of a home investment vs. putting money in an index fund and renting. I was hoping to get my calculations reviewed. The calculator is given the information about the property such as price, interest, down payment, rental income, etc.

Each month the program calculates the profit if the house was sold

home_investment_value = net_income + equity + cashflow_surplus_index_fund_value - net_operating_cost - sale_closing_cost - total_interest

And compares that to the value of the index fund

index_fund_value = compound last months index value by 10% for 1 month If the months cashflow is negative: Add the negative cashflow to the value of the index fund. Because theoretically you could have invested that money into the index fund

Initially the value of this fund would be the closing cost + down_payment since thats the startup cost or initial negative cashflow of owning a home. 10% is a theoretical growth of an index fund

Other variables

I'll now go into details of the other calculations

monthly income

monthly_income = monthly_tax_savings + monthly_rent + monthly_tenant_rent

Notice that I add monthly rent, this would be the amount that I would be spending on rent if I wasn't living in the unit. E.g. I bought a duplex and live in one unit and rent the other

equity

equity = total appreciation of property + principle_paid_so_far + down_payment

cashflow_surplus_index_fund_value

When the cashflow is positive I put the money directly into an index fund. So this variable gets compounded monthly by 10% the same as the index_fund_value

monthly operating expense

monthly_operating_expenses = property_tax + homeowners_insurance + hoa + vacancy + maintenance + management_fee

monthly cashflow