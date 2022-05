I'd like to compare the growth of multiple crypto-currencies, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum, on a chart at once, just like I demonstrate here I can do with stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs. How can I do this?

https://Coinbase.com, for instance, does single-charting (ex: below), but I'd like to compare growth of various cryptos at once.

https://www.coinbase.com/price/dogecoin