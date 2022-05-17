hypothetical:

Australia. Divorced couple. We have joint ownership of a number of residential properties. Not 'tenants in common' - 'joint tenants'. Neither of us is in business though one of us has an ABN left over from failed online business venture. Not registered for GST. A couple of the properties are rented out.

Queries: Are we individually or together probably running an enterprise for ATO purposes, ie. GST?

Would we probably be considered to be a partnership by the ATO?

Should we formalise the arrangement as a partnership?

Should we keep careful accounts of rents received and outgoings, repairs, rates, etc ?

Just how critical are such records? Meaning that I assume not recording rents would be a big no-no and thinking that not recording $50 to fix leaking tap is only missing out on a possible tax deduction. Might therefore 'hurt' me a bit but no drama really.

Is there anything we should be aware of that I haven't mentioned?

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Disclaimer: I will not be taking any replies given to me as financial advice and will not be acting on it in that assumption. My query is one of general knowledge in the first instance and different perceptions of that knowledge in the second. Hence have no fear. No danger here for me or you. +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++