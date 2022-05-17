I apply for a loan I pay 3999 for registration after IMF of R4,799.05 now I must pay R3 768 for C.O.T and they say I will get the money back is this not a scam?
Who are "they"?– void_ptr24 mins ago
Please add some more detail and information. How much is the loan amount? What is IMF? International Monetary Fund?– Dilip Sarwate23 mins ago
Does this answer your question? I was asked for a COT code to transfer money to my account. Is this a scam?– Justin Cave17 mins ago
If someone is asking you for a fee to transfer money, it's almost assuredly a scam. If it wasn't a scam, they'd simply deduct the fee from the money they're sending you.– Justin Cave16 mins ago