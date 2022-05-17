I would like to get a list of possible scenarios when it comes to refinancing that I might not have known or considered at the end of the adjustment period. I am new to mortgages and ARMs
I am currently looking at the 2 mortgages at a 4.5% for both from different lenders. The ARM is a 10/6month variation. So far I can only think of regular closing costs of a mortgage if I pick the fixed rate and refinance in 10 years when the interest rate is lower.
- However, with the ARM, would I just be paying a little over the lowest rate if the interest rate is lower?
- What would make getting the fixed rate more appealing in 10 years' time?
- Is it likely that I could get the ARM and still refinance in which case it doesn't matter what I pick now?