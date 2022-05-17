I've been living at my current address for a couple of years now. It's not unusual to get mail for the previous residents, and as such I'm fairly familiar with their names and so on.

In the last couple of months I've started receiving mail, primarily pre-approved credit offers, for about five people, none of whom live here or have ever lived here. Also in the two years I've lived here I've never previously received any mail for any of these people.

I have some reason to believe that these are fake names. Some of the names are too common to do any research on (e.g. "Tim Smith"), but some of the more unique ones don't seem to be the name of any person who's lived in my state any time recently. Also, some of them are various combinations of the same first and last names, e.g. I'll get letters addressed to "Tim Smith" and also to "Tim Jones."

In some cases I receive a bunch of these things at once. For instance I got four pre-approved offers for Wal-Mart credit cards addressed to different people on the same day.

Is this some kind of scam, and if so how does it work and what can I do about it? As best as I can tell the only way it could work would be if someone is hoping to retrieve this mail from my mailbox before I get to it, unless these offers are just a byproduct of someone trying to use my address for something else.