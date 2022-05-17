There is a dark pattern that involves design decisions or settings that nudge or trick people into recurring payments when they intend to make a single payment. This has gained public visibility with the news that Donald Trump used this tactic to get money for his reelection campaign, but it is very common across countries and sectors.

Banks have systems to confirm payments, for me this is usually a text message. I get this most of the time I make a first payment, but have never had one for a recurring payment.

Do any banks offer the service where the user can specify that recurring payments should always be confirmed? If not, why not?