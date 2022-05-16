0

What percentage of companies/startups in the US or any other country could have a consistent lower "return on capital" to its owners/shareholders and at the same time a higher risk than the SNP500 with reinvested dividends?

I find it illogical why would someone continue with operating such a business, but at the same time it woudn't surprise me much.

I couldn't find any academic/professional research/estimates on that.

Please mind that the "return on capital" is a basic accounting metric, taught early on in accounting/finance/business/management degrees, perhaps if you had to google what it means or how to calculate it, then please consider not answering.

Improve this question
New contributor
user96769 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user96769 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.