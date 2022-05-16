My husband and I bought a house with two other people 12 years ago. We were going to go into business with them, but shortly after we fell out with one of them making the whole situation very difficult. Now they want to sell, which we are fine with, but we have had nothing to do with the property for the whole 12 years. We are set to gain nothing from the sale either. We are not bothered about trying to force them to share the equity as we just want to be untangled from them. But, how are we going to declare on the CGT form that we have made no gains from it? It's such a strange scenario that I can't seem to get a clear answer from anyone. Please can someone help?