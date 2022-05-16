0

When a company sells a subsidiary or some of its assets to pay off debts or refinance, does the market reacts negatively? I assume it is always negative as it reduces the company size and indicates its financials is not in good condition, right?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.