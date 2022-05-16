1

I bought an apartment in Washington DC in 1995 to live in. Subsequently I moved out of DC (and a few years ago, out of the country) but kept the apt and rented it out for many years. I paid the mortgage off a few years ago. Eventually, I decided to not rent it out any further (my last tenant left in early 2020). I sold the apartment in summer 2021 and now I have to pay capital gains tax. For tax purposes, is the apartment:

  • my "main home" (doesn't seem to me as I live elsewhere);
  • a "rental/investment home" (I didn't really buy it with the intention of investment, and at least for the last year and a half, it was not rented at all);
  • or a "second home" (at least for the last 1 ½ years of it, it was a home that I kept for my own use)

To further add a wrinkle, given the passage of time and all my subsequent moves and life changes, I don't have any papers from the original purchase of the apartment. I remember the purchase price I paid for it but nothing else. What can I do to establish the cost basis for the apartment? (I have written to the bank that gave me the original mortgage in the hope that they may have a record but haven't heard back from them yet.)

  • did you stay the night at any time during that last 1.5 years you owned it but didn't rent it? have you been submitting schedule E for the years you have been renting it out? Have you been taking a homestead exemption for the property on your DC taxes?
    – mhoran_psprep
    20 mins ago
  • very good questions (and I should have thought of them in advance), thanks. In the last 1.5 years I did not stay there mainly because I was not able to travel back to DC on account of the pandemic; When I was renting it, I was reporting the income on my federal taxes; I did not take a homesetead deduction on the property ever.
    – punkish
    11 mins ago
  • On your federal taxes you would have been depreciating the value of the apartment. That annual amount was first calculated when you submitted your income taxes for the first year you rented it.
    – mhoran_psprep
    59 secs ago

