I'm trying to calculate Growth and Distribution returns for ASX:VGS for 2021 based on historical data, but the results do not match what's published.

Here I can see that in the 2021 Calendar year it had 27.11% Growth returns and 2.50% Distribution return.

I took prices data and distributions data and keep getting different results no matter how I calculate.

For example, for Growth returns, I used this simple formula: (end - start) / start , where start = NAV at 31 Dec 2020 and end = NAV at 31 Dec 2021 .

Results in ($106.5669 - $83.9048) / $83.9048 = 27.01% , which is not equal to 27.11% on their website.

The same goes for Distribution return, but I guess there are more options to calculate it. First, I took all distributions that had a Payable date in 2021: 40.335853 + 31.558398 + 81.302814 + 34.259378 = 187.456443 cents per unit. And the NAV unit price at the beginning of 2021 (04 Jan 2021 is the first price available) was $83.2145 .

So, using the formula 187.456443 / 83.2145 = 2.25% which is again not the same as 2.50% on the website.

I've tried different variations, taking price one day before, one day after, calculating distribution return using NAV at the time of distribution, etc. Can't get the same numbers...

What am I doing wrong?

Stuff that I didn't try yet: