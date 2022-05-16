Do I need a bank account in the USA to recieve my salary?

Probably. Ask your employer, but it is very uncommon for American software companies to pay in cash.

Can I pay the taxes in Germany myself from the salary, both employer and employee share? (That's the how the software company intends it to do, the salary is higher on purpose to account for that.)

Which taxes? You'll need to figure out whether you are supposed to pay US taxes (probably, unless you can find a tax treaty provision that exempts you), and if you are - on what status. Some statuses exempt you from the US payroll taxes (FICA/Medicare), some don't. The income tax and the social security tax are covered by different tax treaties, so you'll need to check both. If neither your employer nor your university provide any guidance or assistance, you'll need to find a CPA/EA who's proficient in the German-US treaties to advise you.

Oh, and don't forget the State. In the US, States levy their own income tax, and some don't adhere to the Federal tax treaties. So if your internship is, for example, in California - you'll pay CA income tax for your internship earnings. In some States (notably, New York), you also have cities which levy their own income taxes (New York City is notorious for this).

After all this, you'll need a German tax accountant to advise you how to report all your income, and taxes you paid in the US, in Germany, and what additional taxes you need to pay there.

Do I need USA insurances in any kind for that period or can I just keep the german ones running?

In the US, health insurance is usually sponsored by the employer. So you'll need to confirm with your employer what insurances they provide (it would probably be a condition for your visa, so you have to have that).