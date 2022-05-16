I am doing my PhD in Germany and get paid by the university. This autumn I am going to the USA (Massachusetts) for an internship at a software company. For those 3 months my salary from the university is paused and I get paid from the software company.
I am not sure how to handle taxes and social insurences for this time period. I've read that there are some bilateral arangements between USA and Germany, but I am also confused if they apply for my case. In the end I prefer to pay to the german system as I am going to live there.
- Do I need an US bank account to recieve my salary, or does a german bank account also work?
- Can I pay the taxes in Germany myself from the salary, both employer and employee share? (That's the how the software company intends it to do, the salary is higher on purpose to account for that.)
- Do I need USA insurances in any kind for that period or can I just keep the german ones running?