I'm a US citizen living in Europe for the last couple of years. I work remotely for a US company, receive salary in a US bank, 401k, pay full federal/state taxes - all as if I'm in the US.

My employer isn't concerned by the fact that I'm not physically present at my address in the US (New York) for more than 6 months a year, and simply treats me as a US employee.

Is my employer at fault at this situation? Is this problematic for me in any way (from the perspective of the US work law, or some other law)?

