I'm new to the stocks world, and I'm trying to calculate Samsung Electronics PER by myself to get used to this calculations. To calculate the PER first I'm calculating the EPS from Samsung taking the data from the financials in Yahoo, search for SMSN.IL (Can't post link due to low karma)

Net Income: 39243791000000 krw (Korean Won) Shares: 6792669250

EPS: 39243791000000 /6792669250 = 5777 krw

The current price for SMSN.IL is 1308 USD which is 1672363 in krw

The PER then should be: 1672363 / 5777 = 289.48x

The problem I have is that Yahoo Finance is saying the PER is 11.69x vs 289.48x

Why there is such a difference from both calculations? What is it that I'm doing wrong?

Thank you very much in advance.