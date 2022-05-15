0

The scenario is that a trader wants to trade just one stock through swing trading and take the profit. For example, the trader bought 50 shares of XYZ for the price $5. The stock went up to $7. He sells it immediately and take the profit of $2 per share. The profit is $100. He can then enter the same stock when it goes down to $5 and sell it when the price reaches $7. There are potential chances of stock can stay at $6 for long time or go to $3 or $8.

What are some of the strategies that traders can use to grow profit?

  1. Should the $100 be put back to buy more shares?
  2. Should the profit be moved to a savings account?
  3. How long the trader should wait before entering another trade? Once the stock has reached $7, there are possible scenarios of going higher to $8 or back to $3. It can also stay in $7 for long time like weeks.
