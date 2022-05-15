The scenario is that a trader wants to trade just one stock through swing trading and take the profit. For example, the trader bought 50 shares of XYZ for the price $5. The stock went up to $7. He sells it immediately and take the profit of $2 per share. The profit is $100. He can then enter the same stock when it goes down to $5 and sell it when the price reaches $7. There are potential chances of stock can stay at $6 for long time or go to $3 or $8.

What are some of the strategies that traders can use to grow profit?