I purchased a home 6 years ago and the title company sent me a large packet of documents related to closing with a small check buried deep inside it. I did not notice the check until now. It's only $38, but I'd still like to deposit it. The check says void after 90 days which have long passed. Should I just deposit the check and see what happens? Is there a statute of limitations where the company could say, "Oh, too much time has passed, we no longer owe you the balance." What should I do?