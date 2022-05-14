0

I currently have RSUs that vested three months ago where the the current market price is lower than the value of the stock when I acquired it. I'd like to sell these RSUs (at a loss of about -$5,000) and use that -$5,000 as a short term loss for tax purposes.

I have another batch of RSUs that are vesting in two weeks. If I sell the already vested RSUs today, would me acquiring another batch of RSUs in two weeks constitute a wash sale and prevent me from taking advantage of the loss for tax purposes?

