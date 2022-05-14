Do all analysts use diluted earnings for estimated EPS? And does every company have its fixed formula? If not, how can analysts calculate the estimated EPS if the company changes its way -fot what it see more meaningfull/included- ?
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Do all analysts use diluted earnings for estimated EPS? And does every company have its fixed formula? If not, how can analysts calculate the estimated EPS if the company changes its way -fot what it see more meaningfull/included- ?